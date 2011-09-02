Royale Teflon

Asian Paints has launched Royale with TEFLON ™ – a surface protector and an upgraded version of the existing Royale Luxury Emulsion for interior walls. Asian Paints has collaborated with Dupont USA to obtain the license to use Teflon branding in Royale Luxury Emulsion. Says Asian Paints Nepal manager, Budhaditya Mukherjee: "Consumers in Nepal are future oriented and always look for a superior product in the market. With this tieup we have added additional strength to our Royale to make its quality at par with international standard at no extra cost."

Ericsson in Nepal

Ericsson, tprovider of telecommunications equipment and related services for mobile and fixed network operators, has opened its office in Nepal.

Mega Awards

Mega Bank has launched the Mega Excellence Awards, starting with the Mega Excellence Award – Sports. The Mega Excellence Awards will be a series of awards given in recognition of exceptional performances in an array of fields from education, sports and social work.

New Canons

Canon, the world's largest camera maker, has released IXUS 1100 HS, IXUS 230 HS and PowerShot SX 150 IS with new technologies that match the quality of the user's experience. The new products which are now available in the market, have enhanced features such as intelligent IS and greater optical zoom.