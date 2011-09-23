Dashain offers

Samsung Happy Times: With every purchase of Samsung products, get a Timex watch.

Sidha Cash Just Relax Offer: Customers purchasing Demak DMX-R will get a cash discount of Rs 10,000. Two will win a vacation to Malaysia.

Scratch & Get Direct Cash: With every purchase of Timex watch customers can win cash discounts.

Nagad Upahar Samriddha Dashain Tihar: Account holders of Janta Bank's Samriddha Savings account will be gifted one per cent of their total savings balance.

Ghar Gharma Khushi: Buyers of Pashupati Paints will receive prizes on every purchase. Fifty will even get a chance to win round trip tickets from Yeti Airlines to destination of their choice within Nepal.

John Players: On every purchase of apparels worth Rs 1000 and above, get a chance to win a trip to Singapore for a couple.