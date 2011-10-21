Good business

Nepal has improved its ranking on Doing Business indicators in Doing Business 2012: Doing Business in a More Transparent World, an annual report from IFC and World Bank.

New ride

Syakar Trading Company, the distributors of Honda Cars, has launched Honda Brio. The model will be available in four variants – EMT, SMT, S (O) MT and VMT.

Real winner

Rajendra KC from Patan, the 10th week winner of 'Real Quality Tour Contest' has won an all expensed paid trip to Real's factory in Simra and Pokhara. The Real Quality Tour Contest, launched on August 1 is a 13-week long SMS based contest.

Flashy cell

CG Impex, the authorised distributor of LG Mobile for Nepal has launched LG T515. The model is a dual SIM GSM mobile with touch screen. The mobile has 2.8 inch QVGA TFT touch screen display with 262K colours and 240 x 320 pixels resolution.