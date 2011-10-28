Flying colours

The onboard Duty Free programme of Qatar Airways has won the In-flight Retailer of the Year 2011 award at the Frontier Awards in Cannes. Qatar Airways Inflight Duty Free beat stiff competition from around the world to clinch the top honours.

At your doorstep

Pizza Hut has begun a free home delivery service from its new outlet in Tripureshwor. Dial 4229433.

Happy to help

Him Electronics has revised its customer care and after sales services by initiating HIM Service with the slogan "Here to Care". It has also started a toll free number for quick service.

Sony Centre

Sony Centre, a new showroom for Sony's products has been opened at Kantipath. It is Sony's exclusive brand shop consisting of Sony's international product range.

Real Estate Agency

Lucky Group has launched Nepal's first real estate agency - The Realtors. It offers a one-stop solution for every real estate needs in Kathmandu and beyond.