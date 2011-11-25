Award winning

Hyundai Motor's 2012 Tucson received the 2012 Best Resale Value Awards by Kelly Blue Book's kbb.com while its 2012 Elantra was honoured for the second consecutive year as Best Compact Car in ALG's Residual Value Award. Hyundai Motors has been named the fastest growing automotive brand for second straight year in the Interbrand Best Global Brands 100.

New handsets

Orion mobile has launched two new models E210 and 925. The E210 model has dual sim GSM, digital camera, Bluetooth, FM, GPRS and is available in white and grey colours. The 925 model has additional features of Java applications and supports all video formats.

High on energy

Chowdhary Group's trading unit CG Exim has introduced alcohol free Matrix energy drink in the market. It is produced by an ISO 9001 certified company.

The face off

Sherpa Adventure Outlet, authorised dealer of The North Face in Nepal has started 'The Face of the North Face' contest from November. Contestants have to send their pictures in original The North Face apparels and the picture with the highest number of likes on North Face's facebook page will win a gift hamper.

Standing tall

Everest bank has recently published its 1st quarter operating results for the FY 2010/2011. Operating profit has grown by 18.30 percent.