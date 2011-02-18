Mobile bank

Everest Bank has launched the Easy Mobile Banking Facility for account holders who use NTC mobile phones. This facility allows customers to fund transfers to desired EBL accounts by sending a SMS to 5688.

Cheers

San Miguel will now be available in 650ml Steinie bottles. The ingredients have been changed and now San Miguel is a Pale Pilsen.

International meet

KFA Business School and the Nepali Academy of Management are organising Nepal's first international conference on management from 10 to 12 March in Kathmandu. International delegates will attend the conference to present papers on management and take part in discussions.

Expanding CG

CG|Education has acquired Delhi Public School in Birganj. CG|Education operates five major educational institutions in Kathmandu, is working with K-12 Manipal Education, and has launched DIGI-Classrooms, a model for technology-based classrooms.

Double agency

NIC Bank has signed an agreement with Brihat Investment, which enables real estate marketing agents from Brihat to work as direct selling agents of the bank's home loan products. Under the agreement, they will facilitate prospective buyers in acquiring home loans from NIC Bank for purchase of the residential houses/apartments.

Economic drive

CG Automobiles, the sole authorised distributor of Suzuki, has launched Suzuki K10, which comes with advanced suspension, new cable-type transmission, superior brake system and more knee-room for rear seat passengers. The model gives mileage of 20.2 km per litre.

Pooling money

Bank of Kathmandu has partnered with Prabhu Money Transfer. All branches of the bank will now also represent Prabhu Money Transfer.