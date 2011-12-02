Sherpa in Europe

Sherpa Adventure Gear (SAG), one of Nepal's best-known international sports brands, has signed an important partnership with BradShaw Taylor of UK to distribute its trek and mountaineering wear across Europe. SAG's Tashi Sherpa told Nepali Times: "This is one of the most exciting developments to have taken place for a young brand like ours. Needless to say, it brings tremendous momentum for Sherpa Adventure Gear's global expansion drive." Leading European adventure stores will now start stocking the Sherpa brand.

Education first

Standard Chartered Bank Nepal gave away scholarships to students of Shree Mahendra High School, Bhaktapur. The bank has been working with VISCOSS Nepal to reach out to schools in the villages of Nepal and since 2002 it has provided scholarships to fifteen students.

Winner rider

Ram Udahar Mahato from Janakpur won the bumper prize of 250 cc Demak motorbike in the Max Dashain, Max Shopping scheme. Agni Incorporated, the authorised distributor of MUV/Tractor had launched the Max Dashain, Max Shopping scheme which offered Maxi buyers shopping vouchers and cash discounts.