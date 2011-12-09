BOK Awarded

Bank of Kathmandu has received the prestigious 'Bank of the Year 2011- Nepal' award from The Banker -Financial Times London. 'Bank of the Year' is the world's longest running international banking title and tests management, sound business model and prudent risk approach of a bank.

Beyond business

International Money Express (IME) has provided Rs 1,000,01 as financial aid to Shyam Kumar Shrestha who was badly injured in a road accident while working in Malaysia. He is being treated at B &B hospital in Gwarko, Lalitpur.

New leadership

Sunil Kaushal has been appointed the new chairman of Standard Chartered Bank, Nepal. Kaushal was previously the President and Chief Executive Officer for Standard Chartered Bank, Taiwan.

Certified Excellence

CG Electronics has been awarded ISO 9001:2008 certificate. The company is first of its kind in the Nepali market to have this certificate of excellence.