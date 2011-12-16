Happy birthday

Agni Incorporated has completed twenty years in Nepali automobile trading. It has been importing Mahindra and Mahindra Multi Utility Vehicles, tractors and Max Mile Lubricants in Nepal. Agni Incorporated has nineteen dealers and branches all over the country.

Sure insure

Deposit and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DCGC) has signed agreements to insure deposits up to Rs 200,000 in Janta Bank Nepal and Everest Bank. The process began on 9 December with Janta Bank and on 12 December with Everest Bank.

Glittering Gold

United Gold Mart has opened its new branch in New Road, Kathmandu. The company started in 2009 and has six branches in Pokhara and Tansen.

Tech partners

Explore Asia Pacific has been appointed the authorised distributor of Dell products. The company will market business series products from Dell.

Janakpuri Nabil

Nabil Bank opened its 48th branch in Bhanu Chowk, Janakpur. The bank also has 75 ATMs and has more than 1,000 Nabil Remit agents across the country.