Festive offer

Everest De Cargo, the licensee of FedEx Express (Nepal), has launched a special festive scheme for Christmas and New Year 2012. Under this scheme, all gift shipments booked through the three FedEx Service Centers at Kantipath, Kamaladi & Pulchowk will be provided with special discount up to 50%. The offer is valid until 7 January 2011.

One stop for network

Network Store, a computer network shop, has begun operations in Kathmandu. Its product line ranges from V-SAT, high end routers, IP surveillance, wireless systems, security systems, IP-PABX, and switches manufactured by various international companies.

Excellence series

Dabur Nepal is launching an interdisciplinary discursive program called Dabur Excellence Series (DES) to promote the culture of intellectual discussion in Nepal and provide a platform for sharing ideas and knowledge from multiple cultural locations. The first talk of the series will take place in collaboration with Institute of Advanced Communication, Education, and Research (IACER), Pokhara University and Professor Gayatri Chakravorty Spivak.

Smart purchase

Smart Power has launched its range of solar energy products with a vision to provide affordable alternatives during the load shedding season in Nepal. In its first phase Smart Power is targeting urban households in Kathmandu and offering a variety of customisable solutions.