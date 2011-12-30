Bring in the fun

Dish Home has started Christmas and New Year 2012 scheme. Customers who buy Dish Home sets are provided with free 45 days TV viewing experience. This offer is given for all the packages of Dish Home.

Stains no more

Him Electronics, Samsung's authorised distributor, has introduced its new series of front-loading, top-loading and semi-automatic washing machines. The ten new models from this series are featured with diamond drum, voltage control, eco-drum clean, air turbo drying system, magic filter, silver nano technology and other safety features.

Up in the air

For Christmas and New Year, Simrik Air is setting a helicopter base in Pokhara and offering sight-seeing tours of major tourist destinations in the city. Simrik Air's Pokhara City Heli Sightseeing begins on 26 December 2011 and will go on till 1 January 2012.

Winner announced

Syakar Trading Company, the sole distributor of Honda Motorcycle in Nepal, declared Roshni Maharjan from Naradevi as the winner of its festive schemes for Dashain and Tihar. Roshni Maharjan has won a Honda Brio Car.

Safety first

Go Ford, the authorised dealer of Ford in Nepal, has begun ferrying vehicles from four transit points in the Nepal-India border in state-of-the-art trucks. The initiative is aimed at preventing possible damage to new vehicles while delivering them to showrooms.

Thar in Nepal

Agni Incorporated has launched Thar CRDe, in Nepal. The 4x4 off-road vehicle is targeted at adventure seekers & car enthusiasts who want to make a unique style statement.