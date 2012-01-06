Warmth in winter

Springwood has launched its new winter collection in the market. The high-quality yet affordable winter apparels are available in various designs and colours.

Paint your dreams

Berger Nepal has re-launched Berger Galaxy, an innovative glow in the dark paint in a do-it-yourself kit. The Galaxy pack contains a 25gm container of glowing pigment, a 75gm container of paint binding agent, 23 stencils of various shapes and a brush.

Maintenance time

Vijay Motors' annual winter free service camp will conclude on January 12. The service center is open Sunday through Friday between 10 am – 4 pm. There are special discounts on accessories and spare parts during the Free Winter Camp.

Accolades abound

For the third consecutive year, Qatar Airlines won the award for 'best airline for international travel' at the Business Traveller USA magazine award function. Qatar also won the 'best business class to the Middle East' category.

Going natural

Bishwanath and Sons, the authorised distributor of Shahanaz Husain herbal products, has introduced various facial kit packs in the market. Free gifts are available in the new pack.