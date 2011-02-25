Speed meter

WorldLink has partnered with Ookla, provider of internet speed measurement website Speedtest.net which allows internet users to accurately measure their internet speed. WorldLink is also hosting Pingtest.net servers, a free broadband quality analyser.

Credit partners

Kumari Bank and Oxfam in Nepal have signed an agreement for Credit Financing under Oxfam's Enterprise Development Programme. The bank will now provide a revolving credit facility, up to defined limits, to agricultural cooperatives identified by Oxfam.

International deal

South Korean SUV manufacturer Ssangyong Motor and India's Mahindra and Mahindra have signed an agreement whereby Mahindra and Mahindra will acquire a 70 per cent stake in the company but Ssangyong will continue to operate as an independent entity. Ssangyong is represented by Constant Business Group in Nepal for sales and service.

Fan club

Him Electronics hosted a Bajaj Fans dealers' conference last week at the Annapurna Hotel. Bajaj sells fans for industrial as well as personal use and plans to expand its current product line up for Nepal. The new proposed products to be introduced by Bajaj are Disney series fans, heavy duty fresh air fans and energy star rating fans.

Olympic fizz

Heineken has been confirmed as an official sponsor of the London Olympics and Paralympic Games – which will include pouring rights for its beer and cider brands at all events where alcohol is served. The deal will also give Heineken sponsorship and venue supply rights associated with the British Olympic teams.