Green light

United Syndicate of Vaidya's Organisation of Industries and Trading Houses (VOITH) organised a traffic awareness program for over 60 drivers. The program focused on proper parking and easing misunderstandings between the traffic police and drivers.

Lucky cash

Moti Lama from Okhaldhunga has won Nagmani International's cash back scheme. The company had run a campaign to provide a 100 per cent refund to a buyer of a laptop at CAN Infotech 2011. Nagmani International is the authorised distributor for Asus, Transcend and Gigabyte.

Anniversary bash

Partynepal, an event management company, celebrated its eighth anniversary recently. On the occasion, Partynepal Outdoors, a subsidiary company, was launched. The company now has three subsidiaries including Shreesti Multimedia and U-Turn Marketing.

Imported beans

Milk Coffee n Cocktail Café has opened in Woodland Complex, Darbar Marg. The café serves two coffee brands – Boncafe and Starbucks, along with a selection of cocktails and snacks. Prices for a cup of coffee start at Rs 80.

Birthday cookie

Cookie Man, an Australian franchise for cookies, celebrated its first anniversary with offers to customers. Located on the ground floor of NLIC City Centre, the store serves cookies, muffins and other baked products.

Golf champ

Samir Acharya won the Himalayan Bank Open Golf Tournament held at the Tribhuvan Army Officers Golf Club. A total of 100 players participated in the event.

Two in one

Everest Bank inaugurated branches in Krishna Nagar and Lumbini. The bank now has 41 branches across Nepal.