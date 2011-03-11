Banking for the poor

Bank of Kathmandu has introduced BOK Kissan Banking Sewa, aimed at farmers in rural areas. The product is based on a self-help group model where people form groups to participate in the program. The members become eligible for loans once they have deposited a certain amount. No collateral is required. The service is currently available at BOK's Jawalakhel and Sankhu branches.

Shop away

A new Saleways supermarket has opened in Maharajganj, offering a range of over 20,000 products. A Dr Saathi pharmacy outlet is also located within the premises. Saleways has branches in Jawalakhel, Lalitpur, and Pokhara.

New cells

Onida has released a new range of six cellular phones with the slogan 'Better than sought, cheaper than thought'. Onida phones come with a free 2GB memory card and are equipped with a camera, bluetooth, and an audio and video player, among other features.

Award winner

Vini K Gupta, General Manager of Soaltee Crowne Plaza, Kathmandu, has been awarded the Best Embodiment of The IHG Winning Ways Award in the Asia Australia Region of the Inter-Continental Hotels Group (IHG). The award is based on a hotel's performance and improvement.

Dealer's meet

Over 150 Whirlpool Dealers attended the Company's Annual Nepal Dealers Conference. Top performers were rewarded with certificates and prizes. Navin Distributors recorded the most outstanding performance of 2010 with an annual growth rate of 30 per cent.

Treasure hunt

Ford will announce the Ford City Chase version 2.0, a treasure hunt for private car owners, this Saturday. The event is

being organised by JA Forum, a club under the Student Council of Kathmandu College of Management. Registration forms are available at Ford Showroom (Thapathali), Ford Service Station (Swayambhu) and VLCC (Charkhal).