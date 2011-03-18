Business talk

Pradeep Kumar Shrestha, Ex-President of FNCCI, led an 11-member business delegation to the 25th Confederation of Asia Pacific Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CACCI) Conference in Istanbul, Turkey. The conference was attended by more than 400 delegates from 27 Asia-Pacific countries. Shrestha was nominated as one of the three executive committee members.

Milky deal

Bank of Kathmandu (BOK) and Dairy Development Corporation (DDC) have signed an agreement whereby BOK will grant loans to cooperatives recommended by DDC. Three-year loans will be granted for the purchase of livestock, dairy equipment and the establishment of dairy chilling plants. All new

Nabil has launched China Union Pay (CUP), a bank card association similar to VISA. The card will be accepted by Nabil ATMs and POS network. Nabil has also opened its 47th branch in Gorkha.

Hi-tech

Teletalk, distributor of Spice Mobile phone, has launched the Android 2.2 based touch phone, Mi-310. The phone is equipped with wi-fi, AGPS and GPS. The screen has a resolution of 320 x 480 pixels and comes with a 2MP camera.

Keeping time

Him Electronics has opened the first exclusive Timex outlet, The Time Factory, in Civil Mall, Sundhara. The store showcases international watch brands under the Timex Group. Timex was launched in Nepal a year ago.



New ride

CG Automobile, the sole authorised distributor of TVS motorbikes, has introduced Wego, a two-wheeler scooter. The 4-stroke 110cc scooter has wide tyres to enhance balance. Available in black, white, brown and gold, Wego is priced at Rs 149,838.

Healing hands

Hotel Shangri-La, Kathmandu, has opened Spa By Healing Hands on its premises in Lazimpat. Operated by Malaysian spa professional Donald Cha, the spa offers traditional therapies. It also provides parlour services, nail art, yoga, meditation, massage therapy, body treatments, shirodhara, facial treatments and hand/foot treatments.