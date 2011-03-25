Rain collection

Bottlers Nepal has started a rainwater project within its factory premises on the occasion of World Water Day. The main aim of this project is to replenish the groundwater level by collecting rainwater.



Updated security

Neoteric Nepal has launched Trend Micro Titanium Maximum Security 2011, an anti-virus system that provides data theft protection as well. Added features are the system tuner, Wi-Fi verification, and online backup up to 10GB. It is available at ilife store, New Road, City Center, Kamalpokhari and Samsung Plaza, Putalisadak.



New showroom

Shrestha International Trading Center, authorised dealer for Mahindra 2 Wheelers in Nepal, has appointed Suwal Enterprises as the sub-dealer for Bhaktapur. The showroom will sell the Mahindra Rodeo-125, Mahindra Duro-125 and Mahindra Flyte-125 and spare parts.



Zooming in

Canon has launched a variety of new products including two DSLR cameras – the EOS 600D and EOS 1100D. It has also introduced four new EF lenses and one super telephoto zoom lens with improved features to complement the next generation of DSLR cameras.