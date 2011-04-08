Sunny side up

Himalayan Bank has collaborated with Winrock International, the Alternative Energy Promotion Center and Janachetana Commercial Agriculture Alliance to install solar power energy production systems for the Chepang community in Silinge, Kakada VDC of Makawanpur District. This project will benefit 44 houses.

Healthy cooking

Anu Trading Links, authorised distributor of Borges Olive Oil in Nepal, conducted an awareness program on the health benefits of olive oil. There are five varieties of Borges olive oil available in the market.

Lucky pick

Shrestha International Trading Concern, authorised dealer of Mahindra Two Wheelers, has started 'Mahindra Daami' scratch and win offer whereby buyers can win between Rs 4,000 and Rs 100,000. The offer is on Mahindra Rodeo, Flyte and Duro and is available in all of its 18 showrooms.

Season's wear

Diva Boutique in Satdobato has unveiled its summer collection, Diva. The boutique showcases ladies' accessories, sarees, kurta salwar and other casual wear.

Handy package

Perfect Blends Nepal of Chaudhary Group has introduced Pride Luxury Kings in five-stick packs. The pack is priced at Rs 20.

New year gifts

CG Electronics, authorised distributor of LG products, has launched the 'LG Harsa ko Barsa 2068' scheme which guarantees prizes in the purchase of LG Products. The prizes include DishHome DTH, CG Steam Iron, LG Cooking Kit and other gifts.

Single shot

Galileo Nepal and Qatar Airways had partnered to promote Qatar's long-haul destinations, promising to award the agent with the highest number of bookings. First prize winner Aanik Blon Lama of Megabyte Travels & Tours will get a free round-trip to any Qatar Airways destination.