BIKRAM RAI Naya Patrika: How hopeful are you after meeting the new prime minister?

Suraj Vaidya: I am quite hopeful for the private sector after meeting Prime Minister Baburam Bhattarai. The country finally has a prime minister who understands the nation's financial circumstances. We brought him up to speed on the situation of the private sector and future plans to develop the economy. The private sector is aware that the prime minister's hand may be tied due to the political uncertainty. But he expressed the desire for the private sector and the government to work hand in hand to develop the economy, and that has made us hopeful.

What are you proposing?

We have three requests. First, the budget has become a victim of political uncertainty. Second is the energy crisis, the state is likely to face if there are no specific plans to end it within 4-5 years. Third is the labour situation. While past governments have never taken responsibility to manage the country's manpower, we hope this time the government will be more proactive.

Do you still have misgivings about the "three pillar" economic policy in the budget that includes cooperatives?

Private-public partnerships exist in economies worldwide. But we don't understand what the Nepali government is trying to do with the three-pillar model. Cooperatives are part of the private sector as well, and the prime minister agreed with this view.

What should PM Bhattarai do?

The prime minister is already committed to curbing corruption, which is hindering development. We also feel that all the political parties should promote a suitable working environment for the prime minister.