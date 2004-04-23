Your waiting-list woes may be over: Air Sahara, a private Indian airline, will be operating daily Delhi-Kathmandu flights starting 12 May. With a fleet that includes new generation Boeing 737-700s, 737-800s and classic Boeing 37-400 and three CRJ-200s, the future may well see Air Sahara flights from other Indian cities to Nepal as well. It looks like Nepali and regional tourism are both in for a big boost, as another private Indian airline, Jet Airways, is also set to start flights into Kathmandu in the near future.