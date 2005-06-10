There is a meat market at Khichapokhari which sells goat, buffalo, chicken and fish. The only thing missing is human flesh. This gives Prachanda the opportunity to open his own meat stall where he can sell fresh human flesh from the slaughter houses he runs all over the kingdom. At the rate Prachanda is killing people, the meat is guaranteed to be fresh and there will never be any of the shortage we sometimes see with chicken or mutton. Human flesh is always in ready supply thanks to Prachanda and his comrades. I see a bright future for Prachanda in the meat business. What say, comrades?