After the overwhelming popularity of the Yamaha Enticer, the manufacturers were encouraged to tweak their original design for the new Enticer Deluxe. This streamlined machine has a smooth self-start, disc brake configurations and a 125 CC, 11BHP YBX engine. In Nepal, Morang Auto Works distributes the bike that BBC's World Wheels and Business Standard Motoring called 'Bike of the Year' in 2002 and 2003. The Enticer Deluxe is priced at Rs 137,900 and comes in red, gold and lavender silver.