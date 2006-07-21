Ropeways should play an important role in poverty alleviation. Recently installed ropeways have benefited small farmers dramatically and they are much simpler, more economical, and much quicker to build than roads. Ropeways also reduce transportation costs enormously, therefore the poverty rate drops much faster. Also, as daily necessities become affordable because of lower transportation costs, able-bodied men will not migrate to find work but will engage in planning and developing their regions. Surely roads have to be built, but that can wait till the level of economic activity rises sufficiently.



Ishwari Pradhan,

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