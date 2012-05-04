As the eastern lakefront of Pokhara gets saturated with hotels and restaurants and earns the moniker 'Thamel by the Lake', new hotels are springing up on the less crowded northern shore of Phewa.

One such is the Waterfront Resort which is situated amidst rice fields, and has a remote feel to it even though it is only a 15 minute walk from central lakeside. The property belongs to the KGH Group of hotels that is owned by environmentalist, forester and best-selling author of self-improvement books, Karna Sakya. KGH stands for Kathmandu Guest House, the pioneering hotel that Sakya opened in 1977 that transformed Thamel into a tourist hub that it is today.

"You can learn everything if you can learn how to smile," says Sakya, and smiling seems to come naturally to the staff at the Waterfront.

Every room has a stunning view of the lake, green rice fields and paragliders circling above.

The Waterfront Resort's eco-friendly waste-treatment system, and use of solar technology reflect Karna Sakya's commitment to environmental awareness. The hotel is perfectly situated for hiking trips up to Sarangkot, or longer treks in the Annapurna Conservation Area. Bird watching, angling, horse trekking and paragliding are also close at hand.

Clean, comfortable rooms, a delicious breakfast (included in the room price), a swimming pool beside the lake, and an outdoor coffee bar make for a pleasant stay. Despite its modern appearance, the hotel's design helps the guest experience the lake and Panchase Hills, although the snow mountains are blocked by Sarangkot. Not overly luxurious, the Waterfront would be an ideal spot to recuperate after a long trek in the mountains.

Madeline Cross

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