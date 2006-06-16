

NARESH NEWAR EXPORTING LOKTANTRA: Nepali journalists Ajay Siwakoti from Image Channel and Surendra Phuyal of Kathmandu Post with Rahul Kanwal anchor of the Indian news channel Aaj Tak at a New Delhi watering hole last week.

Auto-rickshaw driver Ram Hari gazes into the rear-view mirror trying to size up his Nepali passenger. "Aap Maobadi hai ?" he asks while motoring toward the posh South Extension shopping area of India's capital city. "Your Prime Minister Koirala was here, right?" Ram Hari adds and then chatters for another 20 minutes about Nepal, the Maoists, the king and Jan Andolan.

It's not just Ram Hari. From taxi drivers to businessmen, housewives to journalists, shoppers to salesmen and bartenders to socialites, New Delhites are keen to know what's happening in the new Nepal. "I bet there are Maoists walking openly in the capital with guns. I heard it's very risky to come as a tourist," says a young reporter from Indian Express.

"Wow, you Nepalis finally knocked him (the king) out. Congratulations to your new Nepal," a young reporter congratulates a visitor with a toast. "Out goes your king and in come the Maoists," jokes an inebriated female socialite at the plush QBar.

The Nepali clich?s have yet to disappear-with reason. New Delhi remains a huge destination for Nepali sex workers, who often end up in one of several brothels on the notorious GB Road. And almost every wealthy household employs a Nepali guard, often called bahadur and the underpaid young Nepalis who toil in cheap hotels are often known as kanchas.

But some locals say the image of Nepalis is slowly changing after People's Movement II. Now Nepalis are looked upon as freedom fighters, or Maoists, especially outside of the capital's chattering classes.

And judging from the many questions a visitor receives, Prime Minister Koirala's entourage missed one big opportunity during its vaunted visit here last week: a tourism package. While the big spenders are eager to visit the Himalayan kingdom, most are under the impression that Nepal remains dangerous, full of gun-toting Maoist soldiers marching among fluttering red flags. "I'm dying to see Nepal. It's safer now, isn't it?" asks a 30-year-old female youth worker.

"I still don't believe you. How come the Indian media is still not writing about tourists being safe and unharmed in your country?" asks another young barfly.

The Indian media too has gradually started to write positively about Nepal. Editorials in leading dailies have been reporting regularly on our peace efforts and urging the government to help their northern neighbour. "That Mr. Koirala chose India as the primary source of assistance is a tribute to an extremely close, longstanding relationship," gushed an editorial in The Hindu.

'Nepal Calling' in Hindustan Times, 'Rebuild Nepal' and 'Fresh Beginning in the Times of India &#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#̵'216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&'216; 'Friends and neighbours' in The Tribune were other examples of the forward looking, very positive voices in leading newspapers, a refreshing change from superpower poses and arrogant attitudes.