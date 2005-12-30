Forget all the fancy beverages this New Year's Eve. If you want to savour all those sweet n' sour memories of the past year and imagine the next round of ups and downs of life in Nepal, there is no better way than by slowly sipping on some of our local spirits. Here's our guide to Made in Nepal drinks.



Aila

Newari firewater is distilled from rice and is an important part of all festive affairs. Aila is poured as a long stream into a small clay dish called pyala from a bronze/brass vessel called aanti. Most connoisseurs of this Nepali spirit (and there are many who prefer aila to scotch) prefer a plain aila to the flavoured ones because the quality of flavoured aila, made by spiking it with spices like cinnamon or cloves, can't be guaranteed.



Restaurants and hotels in Kathmandu still refrain from serving aila, which is technically illegal believe it or not. So you'd be breaking the law if you are partaking of it in the three places that serve it: Dhokaima Caf?'s Rukhmuni Bar in Patan Dhoka, Jatra in Thamel and Krishnaarpan t Dwarika's Hotel.

Dhokaima also serves an interesting Aila Mary made with tomato juice. Jatra, in Thamel, has the most innovative aila mix ever produced. For Rs 140 you get a 60 ml shot of flavoured aila with Yarchagumba, which will definitely get your motor running.



Marpha Brandy

The best local brandy in the market comes from the two Thakali villages of Tukche and Marpha in Mustang. Distilled from the tastiest apples, apricots, carrots and naked barley, Tukche and Marpha are both name brands even though you buy them in beer bottles. Tukche Brandy however is available only in a few select locations, one being Tukche Kitchen in Darbar Marg. While there try Jwhai Khatte, a local Thakali spirit spiked with butter.



Khukri Rum

Considered Nepal's finest, the Khukri XXX Rum has a lingering aroma and a smooth, balanced flavour with a hint of oak. Produced since 1959, Khukri XXX is comparable to other world-class rums and is used in most of the rum-based cocktails served here because of the heady punch it produces and its after-taste. Some of our favourite Khukri cocktails are Rum Punch, Cuba Libre and Khukri Knock Out, available at most watering holes in Thamel.

Hangover cures

Here are a few tips to avoid that painful banging in your head on 1 January



1. Do not drink alcohol, try fruit juices or other non-alcoholic drinks. (mocktails like Virgin Mary)

2. If you do, avoid the temptation to go from tipsy to tipsy turvy.

3. Down a glass of water or fruit juice after every drink to rehydrate.

4. Eat a proper meal before you start drinking or while imbibing.

5. After you wake up, drink lots of water or fresh lemon soda.

6. The traditional Nepali hangover cure is a small shot of aila. Unless you're planning a long weekend we suggest you apply all the former steps before you try this one.