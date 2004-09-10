Cozily tucked away behind Himalayan Java, the newly opened Jbar is truly one of its kind here in the city. The concept on its own isn't that different, but Cabinet Shrestha, Gagan Pradhan and Anand Gurung wanted to create an exclusive watering hole. And so they did. After months of planning and construction, the invitees at Jbar's opening on 27 August were all enchanted. They came, they saw and they came again. New Delhi-based designer, Sonia Gupta was brought in to do the interior d?cor and she's done it in style. The place fashions a cool and classy retro look with white lounge sofas. The bar itself is shaped in an inverted J and the bartenders, also imported from Delhi, put on quite a show. Glass walls look out onto Kaiser Mahal and the lighting enhances the ambience while an inconspicuous DJ pumps out beats from a corner. Jbar is open only on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, between 7PM and 1AM. It caters to private parties and to stresses on exclusivity. The management has made it 'members only' with a Rs 500 membership fee. While most bar patrons are quick to light up a cigarette, Jbar encourages its guests to step out to the balcony should they feel a nicotine itch. So what's with the name? "Its nothing really," explains Cabinet. "We like that particular letter." (Kashish Das Shrestha)