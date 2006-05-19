Cabinet expanded 22 May | 5.30 PM NST Update | From Issue #298 (May 19-25, 2006)

The Seven Party Alliance (SPA) government has added five ministers and six state ministers to the existing cabinet. The new appointments are from CPN-UML Rajendra Pandey, Minister of Local Development, Pradeep Gyawali Minister of Tourism and Civil Aviation, Mangal Siddhi Manandhar Minister of Education, and from NC-D Narendra Bikram Nembang Minister of Law and Justice, and Deputy Speaker Chitralekha Yadav Minister of Water Resources. Yadav has rejected the post.



Among the new Ministers of State are Gopal Rai (NC) Forest and Soil Conservation, Dilendra Prasad Badu (NC) Information and Communication, Manbahadur Biswakarma (NC) Science and Technology, Urmila Aryal (CPN-UML) Women and Children, Dharmaprasad Shah (CPN-UML) Local Administration, Ramesh Lekhak (NC-D) Labour and Transport.



As Peoples Front Nepal (PFN) and Nepal Sadbhawana Party-Anandadevi (NSP-A) from the SPA have been left out of the current expansion yet another addition is expected. Earlier the two parties reportedly asked for two ministries each. However, the SPA meeting decided to allot one ministry for 10 parliamentarians. PFN has six MPs while NSP?A has two.



Prime Minister Girija Prasad Koirala has kept the portfolios of Defence, Health and Population, and Industry for now. According to sources Koirala will keep the defence portfolio and recommend three other names for the remaining ministries. Meanwhile, Nepal Peasant Workers Party has decided to stay out of the government.