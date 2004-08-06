Thanks for translating the story on SP Anand Ranjit's action ('Terrorising TV', #206). It seems that anyone in a uniform has power to do anything. If an officer of such a high rank commits such mistakes, not just cable operators but we the citizen too, can no longer trust that uniform that is suppose to protect us. If SP Ranjit thinks that he did his job, he should first catch Nepal's biggest cable operator for discontinuing many nice channels like AXN, HBO, CINEMAX, and replacing them with the channels that we don't even understand while the monthly fee still remains same.



Sherap Sherpa,

Maharajgunj