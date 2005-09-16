Nepal's jazz pioneers have built their latest album on a dance sound as they ride the wave of the music's popularity among the younger generation.Cadenza has come a long way from the days when jazz in Nepal meant old people playing lounge, says vocalist and drummer Navin Chettri. "In 2002, with the first jazz festival it was phifff...but jazz has become cool today. More and more Nepalis and young musicians are interested though they may not necessarily understand it."A Groove For Shiva sees this ex-garage band from Darjeeling mix Afro-beats, Nepali folk and funk into a hip-shaking offering. "Our earlier albums were more for listening and lounge-ish but this one is jazz with dancing," says Navin.The music's inspiration ranges from ordinary people to the gods, as in the title track 'A groove for Shiva', written around Shivaratri. "It's been a while between albums. Our priority has not been to release an album so most of the songs were more like a ringing in our heads that evolved into tunes and then songs. A lot of the songs were created while we were just jamming. Jazz is about expressing yourself spontaneously, that's what this album is all about," adds Navin.Cadenza is gearing up for the annual Jazzmandu festival in November and has been invited to participate in the Lionel Hampton Jazz festival in the US in February 2006. Cadenza has evolved greatly over the years not only because of its changing membership but as musicians.Says Navin: "Different people bring new flavours to the band. As long as I am there I can make sure Cadenza has continuity."Aarti BasnyatA Groove For Shiva17 SeptemberShangrila HotelRs 300 cover charge