CK Lal's 'Let them eat the cake' (#147) was impressive, however I feel that Lal deviates from his previous views. Our society only hears the loud destructive voices, but not the silent grievances. We are drifting back to the Rana period. At that time only a few courtiers had access to education, similarly in future only those who have money can have access to quality education. And one thing is sure: unless the children of this hi-fi class are affected, nobody will bother about the children of poor people. Since this strike affected all the people who have the authority but not the will, let's hope something good comes out of it.



Giri Raj Dahal,

Chosun University, Korea