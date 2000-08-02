The Indo-Nepal Trucks and Trailers Association (INTTA) has ended its 15-day strike which had held up Nepal-bound imports at Calcutta port. The strikers were protesting against rates which cargo clearing agents?taking advantage of slack imports?had managed to bargain down. A strike by the same group about six months ago had disrupted Nepal-bound imports for three weeks, when the INTTA and Nepal Cargo Clearing Agents Association had agreed on a 25 percent increase in cargo transport rates.