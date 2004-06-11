Education is among the worst affected areas in the current political climate of instability.Despite commitments made against the disruption of education, parliamentary parties and the Maoists directly attack schools and colleges with constant bandas to leverage their demands. The latest is the indefinite educational strike called by the Maoist-affiliated All Nepal National Student's Union (Revolutionary) that began last Sunday which has stalled education nationwide.Even village schools are closed although the strike was meant for those in cities and district headquarters. No one wants to face the Maoists' wrath, evident in their attacks on ambulances, passenger buses and schools during recent bandas. Their fear is exacerbated by regular abductions of both students and teachers. The presence of either the Maoists or the security forces in schools further traumatises the children.The latest school banda has kept 7.7 million students away from their classes. This month alone, schools have been closed for over nine working days due to political strikes. How long will it take for them to allow our children back to school where they ought to be? Futures are at stake and yet the regular bandas called by political parties and their affiliated organisations don't end.The ANNSU (R) is asking the government to withdraw the Maoist terrorist tag. It also wants private schools to slash fees by 25 percent. Until these conditions are met, it threatens to continue the banda. While these demands may not be completely unreasonable, this is hardly the right way to go about things.It is true that most private schools charge unreasonably high fees. It is necessary to reduce it so that all Nepalis can afford to give their children a better education because quality in government schools has eroded in the past few years. However, closing schools creates even more problems and parents are put in a difficult position. If the revolutionary students want to prove their social and political worth, they should halt the banda immediately. Then the government can work towards fulfilling their demands.The Deuba government already has plans underway to restart peace talks with the Maoists. While there are chances for an environment conducive to negotiations, the biggest stumbling block in the way is this indefinite educational strike. Call it off.