The UML's madhav kumar nepal is the happiest man around, having forced the country to sdhut down for three days to fight girija koirala on his behalf.He

told a radio talk show the forced strike was a "resounding success" even though he dodged a question on why his party didn't go for hunger strikes instead. Nepal said the public's response to the strike was "phenomenal" and his party is planning more bandhs. If you want to give Madhav Nepal a piece of your mind, call him at 278712 (o) or 544373 (h).