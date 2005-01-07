Camp Sanskrit Gorkhapatra, 5 January From The Nepali Press | From Issue #229 (January 7-13, 2005)

A Muslim student in Biratnagar aimed to read Hindu epics Mahabharat and Ramayan and to that end, Istiyak Alam, has begun learning Sanskrit. Considering Alam's determination, his parents allowed him to join a temporary camp in Biratnagar where Sanskrit is taught. "I will not just study Sanskrit but also speak it," he said while attending class.



More than 80 students have come to learn Sanskrit in the camp. Among them are those of the Mongoloid caste such as Tamang and Rai. However, Alam is the only Muslim student. All these students feel that learning Sanskrit will help them acquire knowledge. The camp is run by Mahendra Sanskrit University, which plans to run similar camps in different parts of the country.



