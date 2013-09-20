Kantipur, 14 September

KATHAMNDU – The UML has instructed local party leaders who had congregated in the capital to lobby for tickets to go back to their constituencies for campaigning. The Central Committee told the cadre who had been lining up at the party HQ and the residences of various parties to return to their districts and prepare for elections. “We instruct all comrades to immediately go back to their districts and actively start campaigning for votes in the CA elections,” the party said.

Rajdhani, 18 September

KATHMANDU – The RPP has announced candidacy for all constituencies in 40 of Nepal’s 75 districts. The RPP has thus become the first party to finalise the candidate list for direct elections. Pashupati Shamshere Rama will contest his traditional Sindhupalchok-3 constituency from where he lost in 2008. Among other candidates are: Deepak Bohara in Rupendehi-1, Hemjung Gurung in Lamjung-1, Balbahadur KC in Dolakaha-1, and Sabitri Puri in Bardiya-4. Chairman Surya Bahadur Thapa will not be contesting the direct elections, and will be replaced by his son, Sunil Thapa.

Nagarik, 18 September

German ambassador Frank Meike told the public here not to vote for parties that organised bandas, shut down schools and gave people in this country trouble. Meike was visiting projects being conducted by German assistance in Tanahu, Lamjung and Kaski. Meike has been interacting with the public and meeting local leaders of political parties here. “Vote for whichever party has committed in its manifesto not to organise bandas,” he said. “Bandas don’t benefit anyone.”

Janadesh, 17 September

MAHOTTARI – Former prime minister and UCPN(M) Baburam Bhattarai has said that Madhesi leaders would not be looking out for Madhesi interests, and urged the people of the Tarai to vote for the Maoists because his party alone could fulfil the aspirations of the people of the Tarai. Speaking at a gathering at Balwa of Mahottari district, Bhattarai said the Madhesi parties were split and had now forgotten the true interests of their constituents in the Madhes. Hundreds of cadre who abandoned various Madhesi parties formally joined the Maoist party at the function.

Annapurna Post, 18 September

KATHMANDU – The NC is going for election campaigning on a “war-footing” according to leader Prakash Man Singh. Singh said: “We are not going to wait for anyone else, and will not be distracted by other things now.” He said the candidate list would be finalised soon, and senior leaders were busy finalising the manifesto and nominating members of the parliamentary board. Sushil Koirala is getting a ticket for two consituencies in Banke and Chitwan. Sherbahadur Deuba and Ram Chandra Poudel will contest from Dadeldhura and Tanahu. Singh himself will get a ticket for Kathmandu -1 and Krishna Sitaula from Jhapa 1.