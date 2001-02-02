Many wives were seen campaigning for their husbands at the Convention. Dr Arzu Deuba, leading a group of 10 women, was found vocally canvassing for her husband, Sher Bahadur Deuba. Not to be left behind, the wives of Bipin Koirala, Dr Prakash Saran Mahat, and Chandra Bhandari too campaigned for their husbands. Interestingly, all candidates who had their wives out campaigning for them lost the elections.