Campaigns, talks Tarun, 28 April From The Nepali Press | From Issue #143 (May 2-8, 2003)

Nepal's four major political parties are going to launch a decisive campaign against the royal move of 4 October. Girija Prasad Koirala, leader of the Nepali Congress who always supported constitutional monarchy, has publicly said this joint campaign could put an end to monarchy. Ironically the three other communist parties are silent on

the subject.



Even the Maoist party seems to have softened its stance regarding the monarchy. They are banking their faith on the republican state that the constituent assembly will establish. The Maoists should have been delighted by Girija Prasad Koirala's stridency because he is trumpeting their views throughout the country. But the Maoists are withholding support for the political parties' campaign. They are wary that it might mar the present peace process, a concern that supposes only they have the legitimate rights to begin a disrupting movement.



If the establishment of a republic is their aim, then it should upset them if there are others who are also raising their voices for the same. It is becoming clear that neither Girija Prasad nor the Maoists really want a republican state. In volatile politics everyone is racing to take credit-the Maoists want centre stage and the other parties want to remind the people that other communist parties exist in the country.



The only way out of the present fix is a political movement or peace talks. Sadly, neither the Maoists nor the government seem serious about the latter. Their main concern at the moment seems to be setting up fallback measures and possible scapegoats in the event of the negotiations falling through. This is why a vigorous political campaign can shake things up. All the political parties must agree to the restoration of what was gained by the 1990 People's Movement. It is time to put aside political differences and competition. The Maoists must accept that a peaceful political campaign can support the peace talks. They must learn to respect other's demands and sometimes hold out the hand of compromise.