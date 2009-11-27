This week, in 'Politics of aid', Rabin Subedi says:

"More than 60 per cent of Nepal's development budget comes from foreign aid, but a Finance Ministry official admitted recently that there had been no progress in enforcing international aid guidelines.

"This has not just made aid less sustainable and increased dependency, it has also resulted in wastage, duplication and aid failure and ineffectiveness."

Considering that the long-term economic growth of the country cannot be sustained through foreign aid, we want to hear your opinion on the question: How can we reduce aid dependency in Nepal?

Please leave your comments below.