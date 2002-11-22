Expect delays and disruptions in the services of Royal Nepal Airlines till 25 November since one of its two 757s is in Brunei for a mandatory "C-check". The company has already cancelled all its flights to Dubai and Bangalore till the plane comes back. "Our international flights will get back to normal from 25 November," airline deputy director Dipak Manandhar told us. Meanwhile, the other plane has been trying to make up on existing routes, sometimes even flying to Delhi at five in the morning.