When will Thai International stop that silly inflight announcement just before landing in Kathmandu that “the use of camera over Nepal and at Kathmandu airport is strictly prohibited”? There are some pretty irrational rules in Nepal but this one takes the cake. The use of cameras may be banned at Kathmandu airport because terrorists may want to take snapshots of the lax security apparatus but since when was it banned “over Nepal”? As far as I know, Thai is the only airline that makes this announcement and if it were to be followed, all mountain flights would henceforth be grounded. Kunda Dixit should write a column about this inability on the part of the airline and the authorities to distinguish between real terrorists and real tourists.



Sam Bleha,

Yak &Yeti Hotel