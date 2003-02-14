I must compliment your paper for its brilliant cartoons by Subhas Rai. He is a Nepali treasure trove of talent and sensitivity. I especially liked the illustration he did for your story "Let the talks begin" (#131). Subhas Rai manages to say with a few deft strokes of his pen what columnists like CK Lal take 1,000 words to write.

I couldn't agree more with the last sentence of your editorial ("For talks, don't talk.", #131): "Maybe what we actually first need is a ceasefire between the palace and the parties." How true. If Prachanda and King Gyanendra can bury the hatchet, why can't the parties and the palace? Aren't they supposed to be both in support of democracy and constitutional monarchy? Or, like you say, are we Nepalis programmed to fight over everything until there is nothing to fight over?

Your editorial "For Talks, Don't Talk." was a great read. Especially the part "What's more, there are even members of the cabinet who can't seem to be able to countenance the idea of a colleague from a minority community being in the limelight for putting the country back on track to peace." Magars, who form the largest block of a mosaic known as the Nepali populace, have been instrumental in the creation and sustenance of the Nepal, even though they have been underrepresented in much of the national affairs of late. The ruling class, with its idiosyncrasies of bad governance, forget this. Thank you for drawing attention to the inflated egos of certain members of this current cabinet. And one last thing, Magars are not a "minority".

There is a glimmer of hope on the horizon. The recent ceasefire and the upcoming roundtable talks should be welcomed by all who desire peace and prosperity. Politicians like Girija, Madhav Kumar Nepal and others only belittle themselves by criticising the hard work people put in to bring everyone to the table for the peaceful resolution of this crisis. No matter what the circumstances or how it is done, it is a commendable effort and all involved deserve high praise for trying to materialise a long- awaited process. We do not want the democratic norms of our country compromised, but we most certainly want our long lost peace and harmony back. The present caretaker government may have shortcomings, but it deserves credit for being able to convince the Maoists to a ceasefire and a possible permanent resolution of the crisis.

This is in response to Kunda Dixit's analysis "Can't fail this time" (#130). The ceasefire annoucement was welcomed by everyone except the political parties. That is because the king totally ignored them. On a recent visit to Nepal, I attended King Gyanendra's speech in Biratnagar. His reasoning was exactly the argument that a monarch should have on watching his subjects suffer. He threw the challenge at the political parties: come let's solve this problem together. But the response of the political parties was negative because they know that the people are aware of how corrupt they are and that democracy for them is just an excuse to steal some more. The politicians are also unsure about what future peace talks will bring, so they are trying to put a spanner in the works. My view is that we should not trust these clowns until we are absolutely sure that they have reformed, have a long-term vision for the country and a workable plan to get us there. I plead with the government and the Maoists to keep the political parties out of the peace talks. Bring them in later when you have fixed the country they destroyed.