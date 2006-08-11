In early July, a complaint was filed at Biratnagar City Police Office accusing Dr Abhaya Kumar Thakur of fraud. Prakash Phunyal of Khotang Diktel said Thakur made him pay Rs 1,100 for medicine worth Rs 250. Thakur returned the money, but his medical degree and practice have come under scrutiny. Apparently, he employs over 200 rickshaw pullers to hang around busparks, convincing people seeking medical treatment to go to his clinic.

On receiving complaints, Morang's Public Health Office chief Nabaraj Subba conducted an investigation which found Thakur guilty. He could not even explain to the officers what his BHMS (Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery) medical degree stood for. "The man did not even know the full form of ISC," Subba told us. Thakur is sticking to his claim that he is recognised by the Health Workers' Commission. Although there is new evidence against him everyday, Thakur seems unfazed. "Let me see who can charge me, they can't touch me," he says.

