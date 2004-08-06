There is a quiet before the storm in Kathmandu. No bombs going off and no assassinations. The people think the army is doing a good job of controlling the rebels. But analysts say the Maoists are busy planning an attack in the heart of Kathmandu. Area commander Prashant recently said in an interview that the capital will be targeted to get international attention so that the government will be under pressure to declare a ceasefire. The security forces think that an open and organised Maoist attack is impossible. But the Maoists could be planning high-profile assassinations of politicians, officials and individuals close to the king on the Maoist hit list. Security has been heightened for VIPs and plainclothes security are on patrol.