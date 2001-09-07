A cap on personal property and capital (“Capital fright”, #57) can hamper the overall economic development of the nation. Individual initiative is based on personal capital gain: without it there will be brain drain. If political parties in Nepal can distinguish between personal property and liquidity then perhaps we can come up with some taxation methodology. There is a tax on property collected by local government and a capital gain tax i.e. a tax on the interest of liquidity investment, savings in the bank, shares, or bonds collected by the central government. A reasonable tax on capital gain is necessary to manage the national revenue to run a country. If you put cap on the property and capital gain then you make the country poorer. Think taxation rather than caps.



Prakash Bom

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