Capital flight is a serious economic ill that chokes potential domestic investment and growth. Given the climate of uncertainty in Nepal that has progressively worsened, capital flight seems inevitable. That is why I was a little disappointed to read Himalaya Sumshere Rana ("Capital adequacy is going to be a problem," #77). One of the most authoritative voices in the nation's beleagured financial sector just sounded the alarm and left it at that. If optimism is too much to ask, at least a straight-faced "I got the letter too, but I am not succumbing" type of statement might have given something to renew the herd's faith in money markets at home.



Sailesh Tiwari

Connecticut, USA



I am tired of hearing that poverty is the root cause of the social disturbances in Nepal. Nepal has always had a mostly impoverished population, yet the violence is relatively recent and getting worse-even after decades of "development" efforts. Some sociologists and political scientists should try to understand what has happened and why without resorting to simplistic excuses such as poverty. Some points to consider might include: overpopulation, environmental degradation, very poor education (a little education is a dangerous thing?) and last, but not least, awareness of the extraordinary level of corruption, greed and dishonesty prevalent in political circles from top to bottom.



Danny Birch

New York, USA