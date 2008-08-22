Capital flight

The International Finance Corporation, a member of the World Bank Group, is providing Buddha Air with a $10 million long-term loan to help the airline expand its capacity and reduce operating costs by improving fuel efficiency. "With IFC's support, Buddha Air can focus on optimizing growth opportunities to strengthen our operations in the face of rising oil prices and a rapidly evolving competitive landscape," said Birendra Basnet, Managing Director of Buddha Air. The airline also plans to expand its mountain flights. IFC has invested $62.7 million in the past in other Nepali projects such as hydropower generation and tourism.

Deposit more

NMB Bank is offering customers a tiered savings account, giving them greater returns according to the size of their deposit. Benefits from the account include free ATM access and a discount on Travellers Cheque issuing fees.

Lighting up

Himstar Electronics, part of the Golchha Organisation, has added new electronics and kitchen appliances to its product range including televisions, DVD players, CFL bulbs and gas stoves.

Intensely caring

The Marwadi Yuwa Manch led by Rajendra Khetan has donated Rs 2.351 million to Patan Hospital to expand its intensive care unit by 10 beds. The donation was made at the inauguration ceremony of the new Nick Simons maternity wing.

Military scholars

Everest Bank is providing scholarships to 10 children who lost their parents during the insurgency. Half of the scholarships were offered to orphans in the Nepal Army and half to those in the People's Liberation Army.

Hilarious Hajmola

Contestants in the 'Hajmola Khane Bahana Two' competition can win, among other prizes, a Sony home theatre and free Buddha Air mountain flight tickets by sending in humorous reasons to enjoy Hajmola.

New branch

Nepal Investment Bank recently opened its 19th branch in Nepal at Battisputali. The branch is linked to all other 18 branches, and its services include 365-day banking, ATM and safety deposit lockers.