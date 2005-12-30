In a bid to help the seven-party alliance end autocratic monarchy, the Maoists have selected new commanders for the Kathmandu Valley and made their third division responsible for military activities in the valley. Its commander is Bibidh and co-commander is Sanjiv. Previously, Bibidh was co-commander of the western division and Sanjiv was commander of the eastern command's Mechi-Koshi seventh brigade. Maoist sources say the two men will now lead the 13th and 15th battalions in Kathmandu and that they were chosen because they are unknown to security forces in the valley. The Maoists also now have a special command for the valley and surrounding areas. Last year, the central committee had annexed the capital to the eastern command. Maoist sources claim they have made 'all necessary arrangements' to enter Kathmandu, including 'learning from past mistakes'. The idea this time seems to be to deloy forces in adjoining districts and bring them in when required.