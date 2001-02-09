Your article titled "Rana renaissance" (#28) was a very good read. Whatever said and done the "Ranas" are an indelible part of Nepali history. Rana-bashing is a popular recourse undertaken by all to cover up individual and organisational shortcomings. The credentials of Ranas as staunch nationalists, verified by unbiased historians and intellectuals, cannot be written off.



Regarding the conclusion drawn in the article pertaining to commercialism could it not be that Baber Mahal Revisted is more about history, cultural heritage, national pride and aesthetic revivalism than merely a commercial attraction? And, more pointedly, shouldn't the article be 'Rana Renaissance' in capitals instead of an unusual and incorrect small 'r' for "Renaissance"?



Gaurav Shumsher

Kathmandu

