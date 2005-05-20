It wasn't as easy as RNAC Captain Sishir Sharma had imagined trying to sneak his 42-inch plasma tv through airport customs by posing as the king's pilot. His crate imprinted with king-size letters 'Royal Palace' at first caused quite a stir at TIA among airport and security personnel. They thought it belonged to the palace after the royal visit to Boao and needed to be rushed off to Naryanhiti. When they found out it belonged to the pilot who was misusing the name of the palace, orders for his arrest came. But he was released on the recommendation of a government department. When asked why he had indulged in such an act, the pilot replied that he had the privilege since he was flying the airplane carrying the king from Singapore. Sharma, who has also served as the director of RNAC, escaped scot-free with no charges despite such a brazen attempt at smuggling. He was even allowed to take his plasma television home after seven days upon paying a custom duty of Rs 127,000.